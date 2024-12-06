United Airlines Holdings Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $495,679 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $755,875.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $150.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 3659.75, with a total volume reaching 1,281.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.85 $10.75 $10.75 $115.00 $537.5K 1.0K 502 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.15 $13.75 $14.57 $100.00 $145.6K 2.9K 100 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $29.0 $28.75 $28.75 $80.00 $140.8K 3.3K 95 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.8 $14.65 $14.65 $105.00 $137.7K 512 188 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $110.00 $80.3K 304 116

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 817,987, with UAL's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $102.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 46 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $131.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

