United Airlines Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,633, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $454,534.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.34 $0.25 $0.28 $43.00 $179.1K 724 1.5K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.65 $12.95 $12.95 $40.00 $102.3K 1.1K 79 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.2 $0.14 $0.14 $43.50 $97.0K 12.8K 8.4K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $38.00 $58.4K 3.5K 123 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $0.56 $0.53 $0.53 $47.00 $43.5K 24 125

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,955,768, the price of UAL is up 3.94% at $42.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

