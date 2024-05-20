United Airlines Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,720 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $398,977.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.0 to $60.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.05 $10.0 $10.0 $50.00 $200.0K 574 200 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.4 $5.52 $47.00 $121.4K 387 226 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $1.65 $1.56 $1.56 $60.00 $108.9K 2.4K 701 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.81 $0.77 $0.8 $55.00 $36.0K 2.0K 474 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $52.50 $28.0K 3.0K 75

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,725,001, the price of UAL is up by 0.11%, reaching $55.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.6.

An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $76. An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

