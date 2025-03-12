United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.66, changing hands as low as $70.51 per share. United Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.02 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.12. The UAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

