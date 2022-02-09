United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.41, changing hands as high as $48.63 per share. United Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.79 per share, with $63.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.73. The UAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

