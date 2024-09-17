United Airlines Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $444,770 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,938,748.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $62.5 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $62.5, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.9 $2.77 $2.82 $55.00 $1.1M 1.3K 4.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.55 $7.5 $7.55 $47.00 $222.7K 761 9 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.45 $12.3 $12.45 $62.50 $183.0K 26 63 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.05 $15.65 $15.8 $45.00 $176.9K 841 112 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.95 $12.95 $12.95 $41.00 $98.4K 202 76

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,654,532, the UAL's price is up by 4.31%, now at $53.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

