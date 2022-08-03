United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) adds US$618m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 56%

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 56% drop in the share price over that period. And over the last year the share price fell 20%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

The recent uptick of 5.3% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

United Airlines Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years United Airlines Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 23% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 16% per year over that time. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. It could be a while before the company repays long suffering shareholders with share price gains.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UAL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on United Airlines Holdings

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, United Airlines Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for United Airlines Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

United Airlines Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

