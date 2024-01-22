United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $600 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $843 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $664 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $13.63 billion from $12.40 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $600 Mln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $13.63 Bln vs. $12.40 Bln last year.

