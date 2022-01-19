United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.65 billion, or -$1.99 per share. This compares with -$1.90 billion, or -$6.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.52 billion or -$1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 140.2% to $8.19 billion from $3.41 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$0.65 Bln. vs. -$1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.99 vs. -$6.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.08 -Revenue (Q4): $8.19 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.