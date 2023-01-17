United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

Earnings: $843 million in Q4 vs. -$646 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.55 in Q4 vs. -$1.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $811 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.1 per share Revenue: $12.40 billion in Q4 vs. $8.19 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.