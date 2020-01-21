United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $641 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $10.89 billion from $10.49 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $676 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.65 -Revenue (Q4): $10.89 Bln vs. $10.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.