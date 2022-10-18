United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.27 per share Revenue: $12.88 billion in Q3 vs. $7.75 billion in the same period last year.

