United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

-Earnings: -$1.84 billion in Q3 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.33 in Q3 vs. $3.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.37 billion or -$8.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$7.44 per share -Revenue: $2.49 billion in Q3 vs. $11.38 billion in the same period last year.

