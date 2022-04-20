United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q1 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) released Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$1.38 billion, or -$4.24 per share. This compares with -$1.36 billion, or -$4.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.38 billion or -$4.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$4.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 135.1% to $7.57 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.38 Bln. vs. -$1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$4.24 vs. -$4.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$4.21 -Revenue (Q1): $7.57 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.

