United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$124 million, or -$0.38 per share. This compares with -$194 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$50 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $12.54 billion from $11.43 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$124 Mln. vs. -$194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.38 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $12.54 Bln vs. $11.43 Bln last year.

