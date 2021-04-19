United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

-Earnings: -$1.36 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.70 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.29 in Q1 vs. -$6.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.38 billion or -$7.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$7.05 per share -Revenue: $3.22 billion in Q1 vs. $7.98 billion in the same period last year.

