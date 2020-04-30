United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

-Earnings: -$1.70 billion in Q1 vs. $0.29 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.86 in Q1 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$639 million or -$2.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.47 per share -Revenue: $7.07 billion in Q1 vs. $9.59 billion in the same period last year.

