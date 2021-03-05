United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) recently reported its yearly numbers. United Airlines Holdings reported revenues of US$15b, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$25.30 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:UAL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from United Airlines Holdings' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$23.4b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 66% to US$8.50. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$23.5b and losses of US$8.38 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$48.33, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values United Airlines Holdings at US$67.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that United Airlines Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 53% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 25% annually. So it looks like United Airlines Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for United Airlines Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Airlines Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

