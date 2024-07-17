United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.32 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $3.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 billion or $4.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $14.99 billion from $14.18 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $3.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $14.99 Bln vs. $14.18 Bln last year.

