United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $805 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $973 million, or $2.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $649 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $17.672 billion from $15.236 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $805 Mln. vs. $973 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $17.672 Bln vs. $15.236 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.00 To $ 11.00

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