United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

Earnings: $387 million in Q1 vs. -$124 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $302 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $13.213 billion in Q1 vs. $12.539 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.25 - $4.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.