United Airlines Holdings (BER:UAL1) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 65.64

The average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings (BER:UAL1) has been revised to 65.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 59.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.58 to a high of 81.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.02% from the latest reported closing price of 50.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1208 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL1 is 0.18%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 264,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 23,905K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,437K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,052K shares, representing an increase of 41.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 90.71% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,330K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,349K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,927K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

