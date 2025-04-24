Markets
UAL

United Airlines Holdings Announces Investment In JetZero

April 24, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Thursday announced an investment in blended wing body aircraft start-up JetZero, comprising of a path to order up to 100 airplanes and an option for an additional 100. The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Notably, the conditional purchase agreement is based on JetZero achieving development milestones, including flight of a full-scale demonstrator in 2027.

If successful, JetZero could evolve into the company's core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience for customers.

In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $67.30, down 1.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.