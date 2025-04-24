United Airlines Holdings Announces Investment In JetZero

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Thursday announced an investment in blended wing body aircraft start-up JetZero, comprising of a path to order up to 100 airplanes and an option for an additional 100. The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Notably, the conditional purchase agreement is based on JetZero achieving development milestones, including flight of a full-scale demonstrator in 2027.

If successful, JetZero could evolve into the company's core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience for customers.

In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $67.30, down 1.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

