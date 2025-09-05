United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Winter With Additional Flights

In a bid to broaden its network,United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) is expanding its winter schedule with the addition of flights to 15 cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

The routes include one additional daily round-trip flight between Houston and Orlando, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore and Miami; Chicago and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Las Vegas; Newark/New York and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale; Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additionally, two new routes between Newark/New York and Columbia, SC, and Chattanooga, TN; three new weekly flights between Houston and Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Salvador, El Salvador, and one new weekly flight between Houston and San Pedro Sula, Honduras will be offered.

Apart from the routes above, UAL plans to offer extra services between Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles and operate larger aircraft between Chicago and New York LaGuardia to connect customers outside of UAL’s hubs to these added flights.

All the new flights are set to start services from Jan. 6, 2026.

Patrick Quayle, UAL’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, stated, "If Spirit suddenly goes out of business it will be incredibly disruptive, so we're adding these flights to give their customers other options if they want or need them."

Currently, UAL serves more than 225 U.S. cities and operates more than 4,000 domestic flights per day on average. This latest schedule expansion brings the count to 45 flights per day to Orlando, 30 to Fort Lauderdale and 43 to Las Vegas, which will be served by United Airlines. This further strengthens the stock's position in the airline industry globally.

Route Expansion Plans of Other Airline Companies

UAL is not the sole U.S. airline to expand its international network. Recently, Frontier Airlines ULCC announced plans to launch 22 new routes in the latter part of 2025, expanding services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. The new routes, which are expected to begin in November and December 2025, include new services from Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and more in the United States. New international routes to destinations in Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico are also included. The new routes also mark Frontier’s arrival atProvidenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos (PLS) and its come back to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS).

Southwest Airlines ( LUV ) has extended its flight schedule through June 3, 2026. The extended schedule includes more routes to new places. As part of the expansion, Southwest Airlines will operate flights to the island of St. Maarten, beginning April 7, 2026. The addition of St. Maarten marks LUV’s first new international destination since 2021. St. Maarten comprises two parts: the Netherlands' constituent country of Sint Maarten, alongside the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Martin. Southwest Airlines also announced an interline partnership with EVA Air, a subsidiary of the Evergreen Group, to expand seamless travel between Asia and North America. EVA Air is the third airline partner to be announced by the Dallas-based LUV.

