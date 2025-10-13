United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Summer 2026 With New Flights

In a bid to broaden its network,United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) is gearing up for the summer season of 2026 with the launch of services to four new cities across Croatia, Italy, Scotland and Spain. All new flights are subject to government approval.

This announcement places United Airlines as the only U.S. airline in Summer 2026 to offer nonstop flights to four new destinations from its hub in Newark/New York to Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The service between Split and the United States will start on April 30, 2026. Flights will operate three times a week on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

The service between Bari and the United States will start on May 1, 2026. The service to Bari will operate four times a week on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

The daily seasonal service from Newark/New York to Glasgow will start on May 8, 2026, on a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft. United Airlines also serves Edinburgh year-round and is the largest carrier between the United States and Scotland.

With three times weekly seasonal service from Newark/New York beginning May 27, this will be the first regularly scheduled service between the United States and Santiago de Compostela. The flight will operate on a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft.

Apart from the aforesaid summer 2026 new schedules, UAL plans to offer daily flights between Newark/New York and South Korea, effective Sept. 4, 2026, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

UAL has flown more flights to Tel Aviv this year than any other U.S. airline and will be the only airline operating flights between Tel Aviv and both Chicago and Washington D.C. when they begin in early November. On March 28, 2026, United Airlines will add a third flight to Tel Aviv from Newark/New York, operating on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Apart from its new Summer 2026 destinations, UAL will continue flying to all nine destinations from its successful Summer 2025 expansion (the largest in the airline's history) including seasonal service to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal; and continue year-round service from Dakar, Senegal; Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and Kaohsiung.

Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, stated, "United has an unmatched international network, and we pride ourselves on connecting our customers to unique, trendsetting destinations no other U.S. airline serves. With the addition of these new flights and the return of all of our new routes from last year, United now flies to 46 cities across the Atlantic - more than any other airline - and is the clear flag carrier of the U.S."

Globally, UAL will provide more than 850 daily flights to and from over 150 international destinations, including 41 that no other U.S. airline serves, in 2026. This latest schedule expansion brings the count to almost 3,000 weekly international round-trips in Summer 2026, which will be served by United Airlines. This further strengthens the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’sposition in the airline industry globally.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Wabtec Corporation WAB and Global Ship Lease GSL. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wabtec has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), with the average beat being 5.41%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2025 earnings has been revised 1.60% upward in the past 90 days.

Shares of Wabtec have gained 10.6% over the past year. WAB’s 2025 earnings are expected to grow 17.59% year over year.

GSL has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL’s 2025 earnings has been revised 0.40% upward in the past 90 days.

A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 28.7% in the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 0.4% growth.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.