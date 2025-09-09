United Airlines Gears Up to Restart Its Services to Tel Aviv

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) is all set to make a comeback to Tel Aviv, Israel, from both Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles international airports. This flight resumption reflects the first time UAL has operated these flights since 2023.

While flights from Chicago are set to start from Nov. 1, 2025, and will operate four times per week, flights from Washington D.C. are scheduled to start from Nov. 2 and will operate three times per week.

Patrick Quayle, UAL’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, stated, "The resumption of these flights underscores United's longstanding commitment to Tel Aviv."

At present, UAL serves two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Newark/New York, and has flown more to Tel Aviv this year than any other U.S. airline.

We would like to remind investors that UAL already serves more flights to Tel Aviv compared to any other U.S. airline, and this resumption of services positions UAL as the only airline to fly between Tel Aviv and both Chicago and Washington D.C.

We believe such a strategic business move to resume services should strengthen the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’sposition in the airline industry globally.

Apart from this comeback plan, UAL has been in the news due to its newly announced expanded winter schedule. As part of its expanded winter schedule, United Airlines aims to add flights to 15 cities, including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas. Currently, UAL serves more than 225 U.S. cities and operates more than 4,000 domestic flights per day on average. This latest schedule expansion brings the count to 45 flights per day to Orlando, 30 to Fort Lauderdale and 43 to Las Vegas.

Over the past three months, shares of UAL have gained 29.5% compared with the 13.5% rise of the Zacks Airline industry it belongs to.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector can consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LATAM’s focus on premium traffic presents significant opportunities for revenue growth and margin expansion. LTM stands to benefit from its lean cost structure, expanding operations and strategic partnerships.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. By 2028-end, SKYW is scheduled to have nearly 300 E175 aircraft. A solid balance sheet allows SKYW to reward its shareholders in the form of share buybacks.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

