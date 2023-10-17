News & Insights

United Airlines forecasts weaker Q4 profit on higher costs

CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, but forecast weaker profit in the current quarter due to higher costs.

The Chicago-based carrier expects an adjusted profit of $1.50-$1.80 per share in the quarter through December, below $2.06 expected by analysts in a LSEG survey and lower than $2.46 per share a year ago.

For the third quarter, it reported an adjusted profit of $3.65 per share, compared with the $3.35 estimated by Wall Street analysts.

