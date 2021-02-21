United Airlines Flight UA328 Lands Safely In Denver After Engine Failure

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) confirmed that it's Flight UA328 landed safely in Denver International Airport Saturday after experiencing an engine failure shortly after takeoff, and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. The company specified that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air.

UA328 was operated by 777-200 registered N772UA. It is the fifth 777 ever produced by Boeing and powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines.

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking site, "The Boeing 777-200 (MSN 26930 | L/N 5) was operating from Denver to Honolulu with 231 passengers and 10 crew and returned safely to Denver. The aircraft suffered a failure of its right hand engine (engine number 2) about 4 minutes after take off and landed back at Denver 23 minutes after take off.

The plane took off at 1:04 p.m. local time and climbed to an altitude of about 13,450 feet before descending and returning to the Denver airport, Flightradar24 added.

Commending the teamwork, the Pilot Union of United Airlines said, "We commend the crew of United Flight 328 for safely returning to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. We are thankful for the tremendous teamwork shown by the entire flight and cabin crew, and that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air."

"We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement," tweeted United Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 safely returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. "The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the statement said.

The NTSB is investigating and has directed that any persons with debris from this event contact their local law enforcement agency.

