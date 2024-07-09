United Airlines Flight Loses Wheel During Takeoff, Lands Safely In Denver

(RTTNews) - A United Airlines plane lost a wheel while taking off from Los Angeles Monday, but landed safely in Denver without any damage to the aircraft or injuries to passengers.

United Flight 1001, bound for Denver with 174 passengers and seven crewmembers on board, lost a landing-gear wheel upon departure from Los Angeles International Airport shortly after 7:15 a.m., the airline told media.

The Boeing 757-200 class aircraft landed safely in destination after 10 a.m.

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," United Airlines said in a statement.

The flight involved is about 30 years old, and the 757-200 class of aircraft is currently not in its production, reports quoting the company said.

This is the latest in a number of incidents involving United Airlines aircraft, which prompted FAA to launch a safety review of the carrier's operations earlier this year.

However, none of these incidents resulted in injuries to passengers or flight crews.

