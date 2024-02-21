United Airlines Flight Diverted To Denver Due To Chipped Wing

(RTTNews) - A United Airlines (UAL) flight bound to Boston was forced to divert to Denver after several passengers caught sight of a damaged right wing of the plane.

Kevin Clarke, a passenger on the flight, recorded the incident on his cell phone, which showed that the slat of the plane's right wing was chipped and missing several pieces. Slats are extendable and high lift devices used during takeoffs and landing.

"All of a sudden I heard this violent vibration like I had never heard before," Clarke narrated. "Can't wait for this flight to be over."

Another passenger posted a photo of the chipped wing on Reddit, "Sitting right on the wing and the noise after reaching altitude was much louder than normal".

Clarke said that one of the pilots came down to the aisle and then returned to the cockpit to announce that the plane would be diverted to Denver due to a minor damage to its right wing.

Upon landing on Denver, Clarke and the other 164 passengers of the Boeing 757-200 flight boarded another plane.

Speaking about the incident, the airline stated that, "United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston."

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is investigating the incident.

