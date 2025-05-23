United Airlines, Flight Attendants Union Reach Tentative Agreement

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), and United Airlines reached an "historic tentative agreement" for 28,000 Flight Attendants, the union said Friday.

The deal includes "40% of total economic improvements" in the first year and retroactive pay, a signing bonus, and quality of life improvements, like better scheduling and on-call time, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said.

The union did not provide further details about the deal.

In March the union held a worldwide "Day of Action" amid negotiations with United, and picketed at almost 20 airports calling for management to increase flight attendants' wages.

