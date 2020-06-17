United Airlines Extends Exit Package Application Deadline

Per Reuters, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL has extended the deadline to apply for voluntary exit packages. The exit package benefits have also been enhanced.



In order to avoid involuntary layoffs in October (job cuts until Sep 30 are prohibited under the CARES Act), the carrier needs "a lot more people to sign up" for the voluntary exit packages now. Hence the deadline has been extended to Jul 8 from Jun 18. “Thousands” of flight attendants have already signed up.



As for the package benefits, apart from medical, retirement and travel benefits already offered, flight attendants will receive $1,500 health credit — to pay for health care, including prescriptions — for every year worked, up to $45,000.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Although United Airlines has been seeing a gradual rise in passenger numbers, it is way below the year-ago levels. With coronavirus concerns continuing, a rebound may be a couple of years from now. Considering this, the company expects to operate a “significantly smaller airline” in the future, and that would mean reducing workforce as well.



With significant reduction in capacity due to low demand, the company’s operations have already shrunk. In April and May, the airline’s scheduled capacity was down approximately 88% from the year-ago period. The same is expected to be down approximately 85% and 75% in June and July respectively. Given this significantly reduced schedule, last month, the airline stated that it needs only about 3,000 of its 25,000 flight attendants in June.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.