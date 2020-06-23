Commodities
United Airlines expects to raise $3 billion in debt offering

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to raise $3 billion in debt by issuing senior notes, as U.S. airlines beef up liquidity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior secured notes are due 2027, the company said.

