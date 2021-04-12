Markets
United Airlines Expects Q1 Revenue To Decline 66% From Last Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said Monday it expects to report total revenues of $3.2 billion, a decrease of 66% from the prior-year quarter and at the favorable end of the company's previous guidance for a decline between 65% and 70%.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $3.29 billion for the first quarter, down 58.8 percent from last year.

In March 2021, the Company observed a forward acceleration in customer demand for travel and new bookings, resulting in positive average daily core cash flow for the month of March 2021 and expected positive average daily core cash flow moving forward.

Average daily core cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately negative $9 million per day, an improvement of about $10 million per day compared to the negative average daily core cash flow reported for the fourth quarter of 2020.

