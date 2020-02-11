United Airlines Expands Kosher Culinary Choices

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is expanding its Kosher menu for customers traveling between the U.S. and Tel Aviv, Israel, by offering new choices of food and drinks.

The new Kosher offerings will be available for customers traveling to Tel Aviv from United's hubs in Newark-New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C-Dulles. Kosher foods are those that conform to the Jewish dietary regulations.

United Airlines will partner with New Jersey-based Kosher food company Fresko for meals on the Newark to Tel Aviv flight.

Options will include dishes such as a cheese omelet, blintzes, chicken marsala, fresh bagels, and a kale quinoa burger. Passenger will also be able to choose from traditional bakery items like rugelach as well as black and white cookies.

United Airlines will also test Kosher child's meals on flights between Tel Aviv and Newark as well as San Francisco. The airline plans to extend the meal selection offer to additional Tel Aviv routes if the testing is successful.

The airline noted that customers traveling in Polaris and United Premium Plus can find additional Kosher snack choices. The new offerings include Deep River Potato Chips, Cheez-It crackers, Drizzilicious Cinnamon Swirl crisps, Madi K's Almonds and M&M'S.

The airline's new beverage options will feature Kosher wine provided by New Jersey-based Royal Wine. This includes offering Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon and Herzog Lineage Sauvignon Blanc throughout the Polaris cabin.

In partnership with Illy coffee, United will upgrade its Kosher coffee to provide both regular and decaf Illy coffee within all cabins over the next several months.

United is also testing the addition of a hot Kosher à la carte meal option in the Newark Polaris Lounge, which already offers Kosher wines.

Additionally, at both the Polaris lounge and United Clubs in Newark and LaGuardia Airports, the offerings will include Kosher packaged snacks upon request.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.