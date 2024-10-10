United Airlines To Expand International Services To Eight New Cities In Summer 2025 Schedule

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced Thursday the largest international expansion in its history with service to eight new cities in its Summer 2025 schedule. The cities are Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal and Dakar, Senegal.

United will fly its largest-ever trans-Atlantic schedule next summer with new flights to Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Croatia. It will offer more flights to more destinations across the Atlantic next summer than any other U.S. airline including more than 760 weekly flights to over 40 destinations.

Starting in May 2025, United will launch five new nonstop flights from its hub in Newark/New York to destinations no other U.S. airline serves including Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal and Faro, Portugal.

The airline is also adding three new nonstop routes from Washington D.C./Dulles, including its first-ever flight to Dakar, Senegal operating year-round and new seasonal nonstop flights to Nice, France and Venice, Italy.

The airline will also increase the number of weekly direct flights between Newark/New York-Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Newark/New York-Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Newark/New York-Athens, Greece.

United is also adding new direct flights from Tokyo-Narita to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Kaohsiung - destinations no other U.S. airline serves - and a new nonstop flight to Koror, Palau. These new flights will seamlessly connect in Tokyo to United's transpacific services to five hub locations in the continental United States.

The summer expansion unlocks a wide range of experiences from reindeer sleigh rides, camel racing and seeing sunshine at midnight to bucket list attractions like the Guggenheim Museum and Italy's largest opera house.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.