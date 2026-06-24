United Airlines Enhances Inflight Experience With DIRECTV Partnership

United Airlines' UAL partnership with DIRECTV represents a significant enhancement to the in-flight passenger experience. By enabling live TV streaming on Starlink-equipped seatback screens, the airline is moving beyond traditional on-demand entertainment and bringing real-time content to travelers. The offering is particularly timely, allowing passengers to watch major live sporting events, including international soccer tournaments, while in the air.

The initiative also highlights the growing value of Starlink’s high-speed connectivity platform. Reliable broadband service has historically been a challenge for UAL, especially when supporting bandwidth-intensive applications such as live video streaming. With Starlink now active on more than 400 United Airlines aircraft, the carrier is leveraging the technology to offer a more seamless and connected onboard experience that closely resembles what customers enjoy on the ground.

From a competitive perspective, the collaboration strengthens UAL’s premium positioning. Free access to live channels such as ESPN, FOX Sports 1, ABC, CBS, NBC and BBC News can differentiate the airline from rivals, particularly among business travelers and sports enthusiasts who value uninterrupted access to live events and news. The move complements United Airlines’ broader investment in seatback screens and digital cabin upgrades.

The partnership underscores UAL’s long-term vision for in-flight entertainment. Rather than relying solely on preloaded content libraries, the airline is creating a dynamic entertainment ecosystem powered by real-time streaming. As United Airlines continues its fleetwide Starlink rollout through 2027, initiatives like this could help establish a new benchmark for onboard connectivity and passenger engagement.

UAL’s Share Price Performance

UAL’s shares have gained 58.4% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Airlineindustry’s 32.6% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.