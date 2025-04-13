UNITED AIRLINES Earnings Preview: Recent $UAL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNITED AIRLINES ($UAL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,399,126,418 and earnings of $0.77 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UAL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNITED AIRLINES Insider Trading Activity

UNITED AIRLINES insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500

KATE GEBO (EVP HR and Labor Relations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,145 .

. TORBJORN J ENQVIST (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,044,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNITED AIRLINES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of UNITED AIRLINES stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNITED AIRLINES Government Contracts

We have seen $6,009,757 of award payments to $UAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UNITED AIRLINES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNITED AIRLINES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.

UNITED AIRLINES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $97.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.