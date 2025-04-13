UNITED AIRLINES Earnings Preview: Recent $UAL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNITED AIRLINES ($UAL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,399,126,418 and earnings of $0.77 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UAL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
UNITED AIRLINES Insider Trading Activity
UNITED AIRLINES insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500
- KATE GEBO (EVP HR and Labor Relations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,145.
- TORBJORN J ENQVIST (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,044,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
UNITED AIRLINES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of UNITED AIRLINES stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 4,390,721 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,339,009
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,312,174 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,612,095
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,291,870 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,640,577
- FMR LLC added 3,015,979 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,851,560
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,975,204 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,892,308
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,827,281 shares (+190.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,528,985
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,696,201 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,801,117
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
UNITED AIRLINES Government Contracts
We have seen $6,009,757 of award payments to $UAL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $3,945,401
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $278,000
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $243,000
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $160,000
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $159,869
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
UNITED AIRLINES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNITED AIRLINES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.
UNITED AIRLINES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025
- Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024
- Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 10/17/2024
- Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $97.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.