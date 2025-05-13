Markets
United Airlines Debuts United Elevated Interior For New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft

May 13, 2025 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Tuesday announced the United Elevated interior for its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, expecting to offer premium travel experience to its customers.

The company stated that the new Boeing 787-9s with the United Elevated interior will get a nose-to-tail transformation with the highest number of total premium seats in United's fleet, new United Polaris Studio suites, new United Polaris suites, and updated United Premium Plus seats with privacy dividers and wireless charging.

The delivery of first United 787-9 with the Elevated interior is expected before the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the first international passenger flights are planned in 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London.

In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $78.63, up 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.

