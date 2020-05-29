Commodities
UAL

United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs under fresh restructuring

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it will be eliminating 13 officer positions as it consolidates roles and restructures some key departments to address the severe financial impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

May 29 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O said on Friday it will be eliminating 13 officer positions as it consolidates roles and restructures some key departments to address the severe financial impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

Under the restructuring, which goes into place on June 15 and follows a management reshuffle announced earlier this week, eight people will leave the company on Oct. 1, the company said.

United has said its management and administrative staff will be at least 30% smaller in October, when a government-imposed ban on job cuts for companies that have received payroll aid under the CARES Act expires.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular