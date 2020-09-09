United Airlines cuts quarterly revenue forecast further

Sept 9 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O said on Wednesday it now expects third-quarter passenger revenue and capacity to be down about 85%, lower than its previous forecast.

United had previously estimated passenger revenue, a closely watched financial metric in the airline industry, to decrease about 83% year-over-year.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

