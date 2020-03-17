United Airlines Cuts Domestic And International Schedules

(RTTNews) - United Airlines announced a 60 percent schedule reduction in April - this includes a 42 percent reduction across the U.S. and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights. The move is due to a continued drop in travel demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and government mandates or restrictions in place prohibiting travel.

United will operate about 45 daily flights in April, across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America.

United said it does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now, with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA. But, the airline is closely monitoring demand as well as changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions across the U.S. and will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.