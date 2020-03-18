United Airlines Cuts Capacity Under Coronavirus Uncertainty

The sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the airline industry. In a bid to fight coronavirus-led low demand for air travel, airlines from all corners of the globe are trimming their capacity.

Evidently, American Airlines AAL aims to cut 75% of its international flights to match the extremely bleak demand scenario. United Airlines UAL, which has significant international exposure, recently announced further tapering of domestic and international schedules. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Chicago-based carrier announced a 60% schedule reduction for April. The plan is to decrease the number of flights across the United States and Canada to the tune of 42% apart from an 85% decline in international flights.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

To tackle the weak-demand situation, low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways JBLU has decided to lower capacity by at least 40% in April and May. JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes warned that "the writing is on the wall" that travel demand will not be restored anytime soon.

Another U.S. based carrier Delta Air Lines DAL announced that it will slash overall capacity by 40% in the next few months, reflecting the widest margin in its history including 2001.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.