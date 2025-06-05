Markets
SPOT

United Airlines Customers Can Now Stream Spotify Content For Free On Seatback Screens

June 05, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Thursday announced a collaboration with Spotify Technology (SPOT) to bring over 450 hours of content for free on the airline's 130,000 plus seatback screens with 4K quality and Bluetooth audio compatibility.

The company added that the United customers will be able to use their personalized devices to log into the Spotify app on the inflight entertainment screen next year.

Meanwhile, travelers on Starlink-equipped aircraft can stream Spotify content on their personal devices from gate-to-gate without interruption.

In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $81.90, up 0.35 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
SPOT
UAL

