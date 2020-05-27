United Airlines COO Steps Down; CEO Warns Of More Cost-cutting Measures

(RTTNews) - United Airlines' chief operating officer Greg Hart is stepping down, but he is staying at the company to focus on "big picture issues" including cost structure changes, United CEO Scott Kirby said in a message to employees.

Kirby also warns of more cost-cutting measures and "tough times ahead."

Jon Roitman, currently the company's Senior Vice President of Airport and Network Operations, will step into the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer effective June 1. Jon will expand his role to include Flight Operations, Technical Operations and Safety.

As part of the management changes, Sarah Murphy, Senior Vice President of United Express, and Jan Krems, Vice President of Cargo, will move into Andrew Nocella's organization and Toby Enqvist, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, will report to United President Brett Hart.

In the message to United's nearly 100,000 employees, Kirby said the company is continuing to "plan for the worst" as the sharp decline in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"But at the same time, we also have to be prepared for the best," Kirby said. "And part of preparing for the best means thinking about the short-term adjustments that we have to make to get through the crisis as well as the long-term structural changes that will allow us to thrive once again."

The Airlines' schedule is expected to be down 75 percent in July, a slight improvement over May and June.

Kirby, who only became United CEO in May after serving as its president, said Demand could be down 30% or it could be down 70%. The way to best survive this crisis is to be able to nimbly adjust the size of the airline, including labor costs, to meet demand and importantly, be ready to bounce back quickly when the virus is defeated.

