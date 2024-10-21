United Airlines COO sells $1.04M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, United Airlines (UAL) disclosed that its COO Torbjorn Enqvist sold 14.5K shares of common stock on October 17th in a total transaction size of $1.04M.

