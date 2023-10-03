United Airlines closes in on large order for Airbus A321 narrowbody jets - Bloomberg News

Adds order details and background in paragraphs 2 and 4

Oct 3 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O is near an agreement to purchase a double-digit number of Airbus AIR.PA A321 narrowbody jets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An order may be announced as soon as Tuesday, adding to the 120 A321s United Airlines already has on backlog with Airbus, according to the report.

Airbus declined to comment, while United Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Both Airbus and rival Boeing BA.N have laid out ambitious ramp-up goals as air travel and aircraft sales rebound, with Airbus producing in-demand single aisle planes even faster than the U.S. planemaker.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.