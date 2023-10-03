News & Insights

United Airlines closes in on large order for Airbus A321 narrowbody jets - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Charisius

October 03, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Mehr Bedi for Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O is near an agreement to purchase a double-digit number of Airbus AIR.PA A321 narrowbody jets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An order may be announced as soon as Tuesday, adding to the 120 A321s United Airlines already has on backlog with Airbus, according to the report.

Airbus declined to comment, while United Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Both Airbus and rival Boeing BA.N have laid out ambitious ramp-up goals as air travel and aircraft sales rebound, with Airbus producing in-demand single aisle planes even faster than the U.S. planemaker.

