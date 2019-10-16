United Airlines Climbs After Raising Forecast for Earnings

The stock was up 2.5% in midday trading.

United Airlines Holdings stock climbed as the carrier raised its forecast for earnings, reported a better profit than expected, and said it is “ahead of pace” toward meeting its goal for 2020 earnings per share.

The airline cited strong demand and lower than anticipated fuel costs in the summer. The stock was up 2.5% in midday trading on Wednesday.

The back story. United Airlines’ stock (ticker: UAL) has lagged behind the market so far in 2019, ticking up 5% as of Tuesday’s close, against the S&P 500’s 19.5% gain.

The airline sector as a whole has trailed behind the market, partly due to the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, as well as rising costs, the slowdown in global economic growth, and trade tensions.

United Airlines has dealt with the 737 MAX better than most of its peers, reporting strong earnings in the first two quarters of the year. Analysts remain confident about the stock. Two-thirds recommend that investors buy United Airlines, and the rest have Hold ratings on the shares.

The gain in the stock contrasts with a slide in Delta Air Lines shares last week. The carrier increased its forecasts for costs for the rest of the year.

What’s new. United Airlines said net income rose to $1.02 billion in the third quarter, compared with $833 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Management raised its forecast for 2019 earnings to between $11.25 and $12.25 per share, up from a previous forecast of $10.50 to $12. The airline said it was now “ahead of pace” in meeting its goal of adjusted earnings per share between $11 and $13 by the end of 2020.

“While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United’s team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers’ loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience,” said Oscar Munoz, United’s CEO.

Looking ahead. The Chicago-based carrier’s results marginally beat expectations, but the improved guidance was largely anticipated by investors.

The Boeing 737 MAX grounding looks set to continue to hamper United’s growth and put pressure on costs, but the airline continues to operate well and the stock should tick up.

