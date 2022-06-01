United Airlines CEO says air fares are returning to normal levels
CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O Chief Executive Scott Kirby on Wednesday said air fares are returning to normal levels following the pandemic lows and there is "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices are hurting consumer demand.
"We're just back to normal pricing," Kirby told the Bernstein Conference. "It feels like high pricing today because we're comparing to an artificial low coming off the pandemic."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
