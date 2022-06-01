Commodities
UAL

United Airlines CEO says air fares are returning to normal levels

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby on Wednesday said air fares are returning to normal levels following the pandemic lows and there is "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices are hurting consumer demand.

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O Chief Executive Scott Kirby on Wednesday said air fares are returning to normal levels following the pandemic lows and there is "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices are hurting consumer demand.

"We're just back to normal pricing," Kirby told the Bernstein Conference. "It feels like high pricing today because we're comparing to an artificial low coming off the pandemic."

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular