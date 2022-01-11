United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

Jan 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc's UAL.O Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

